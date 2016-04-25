Politicians Descend on March to Commemorate Freddie Gray

BALTIMORE (AP) - A march in Baltimore to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of Freddie Gray turned into an opportunity for political candidates to try to sway voters.



Sunday's march was organized by the Rev. Jamal Bryant. It began at a mall where students and police officers clashed on April 27, 2015, setting into motion a night of looting, rioting and arson across much of the city. It ended at Pennsylvania and North avenues, the west Baltimore intersection where most of the rioting occurred.



State Sen. Catherine Pugh, a leading candidate for mayor, walked next to Bryant for much of the march. Former mayor Sheila Dixon and Rep. Chris Van Hollen, who's in a tight race for Senate, also took part. Maryland's primary is Tuesday.