Baltimore's Mitchell Courthouse Closed a Day After Fire

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Mitchell Courthouse in Baltimore is closed a day after a fire broke out in the basement.



Officials announced that the courthouse will be closed Wednesday and arrangements have been made to relocate cases and court services to the Courthouse East building across the street.



Firefighters controlled the fire in about an hour Tuesday. The Baltimore Sun reports that BGE spokesman Aaron Koos says a broken water pipe caused a short and fire that burned the cable connected to BGE's underground vault.



The fire broke out as a hearing was being held on extending voting time. That hearing was moved to the sidewalk and then a garage.



Court officials say all parties should check to see if their proceedings have been moved to Courthouse East.

