Armored Car Killer Seeks Commutation of Life Prison Sentence

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A killer whose sentencing led to changes in Delaware's death penalty law is asking the Board of Pardons to commute his prison sentence.



Kenneth L. Rodgers is one of four men convicted of robbing and murdering two armored car guards in 1990. The defendants all received life sentences after jurors could not unanimously agree on the death penalty.



The killings so outraged the public that legislators held a special session to change the law, giving judges the final say on imposing the death penalty after considering a jury's recommendation.



In 2014, the pardons board refused to consider commutation for one of Rodgers' co-defendants, James Llewellyn Jr.



After reviewing Llewellyn's petition, members agreed that they would not recommend commutation of his sentence, so there was no reason to hold a hearing.

