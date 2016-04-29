Maryland Governor to Outline Zika Prevention Efforts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Governor Larry Hogan is scheduled to outline Zika virus prevention and awareness efforts in Maryland.



Matt Clark, a spokesman for the governor, says Hogan plans to talk on Friday afternoon about various initiatives in state agencies, including the departments of health, transportation and agriculture.



State health officials reported the state's first confirmed Zika virus infection in February.



Many people infected with the Zika virus do not get sick. For those who do, it is usually a mild illness with symptoms including fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes. The virus is spread through bites from a specific mosquito.



There have been nine recorded cases of Zika in Maryland. All of them have been in people who traveled to places where transmission is active.