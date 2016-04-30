Milford Man and Woman Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

MILFORD, Del.- After the conclusion of a month long investigation, The Milford Police Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence located in the Silver Lake Estates Apartment Complex.

Detectives arrested and charged Michelle D. White, 34 of Milford and Wayne E. Williams, 34 of Milford. Both White and Williams were charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts), Conspiracy 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Williams was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited.

Detectives seized over 257 grams of Marijuana, 11 bags of Heroin and a handgun.

Two children ages 8 and 10 were also residing in the residence.

White was arraigned and committed to WCI in default of $41,000.00 secured bond. Williams was arraigned and committed to SCI in default of $56,000.00 secured bond.