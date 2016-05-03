Wanted Person Found Hiding in Attic of Home

DOVER, Del.- A fugitive wanted on gun charges and violation of probation from the Dover Police Department and Delaware Probation and Parole was arrested on Monday afternoon.

Police say the Delaware First State Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Dover Police Department Street Crimes and Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Units learned that Johan Rodriguez (32) was at a residence in the unit block of Vera Way.

Police say they located Rodriguez in the attic of the home and took him into custody without incident.

Rodriguez was committed to JTVCC in default of $32,000 secured bond on the following charges stemming from a Probation check in February:

-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited

-Reckless Endangering

-Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited

-Possession of a Controlled Substance

-Violation of Probation