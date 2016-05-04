Authorities Tail Tractor-Trailer of Pot, Make Arrests - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Authorities Tail Tractor-Trailer of Pot, Make Arrests

Posted: Updated:
(Photo:MGN) (Photo:MGN)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Five men will appear in federal court after investigators followed a tractor-trailer carrying marijuana from southwest Virginia to a truck stop just north of Richmond.
    
Authorities seized more than 200 pounds of pot after the four-hour trip over the weekend. The surveillance and arrests were part of an FBI investigation into an interstate drug organization.
    
Those arrested were s37-year-old Norris Jackson, 34-year-old Brandon Grier, 56-year-old Vernon Addison, 42-year-old George Anderson and 33-year-old Christopher O'Neal. Their addresses were not listed. They are set to appear before a federal magistrate Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices