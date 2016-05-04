Authorities Tail Tractor-Trailer of Pot, Make Arrests

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Five men will appear in federal court after investigators followed a tractor-trailer carrying marijuana from southwest Virginia to a truck stop just north of Richmond.



Authorities seized more than 200 pounds of pot after the four-hour trip over the weekend. The surveillance and arrests were part of an FBI investigation into an interstate drug organization.



Those arrested were s37-year-old Norris Jackson, 34-year-old Brandon Grier, 56-year-old Vernon Addison, 42-year-old George Anderson and 33-year-old Christopher O'Neal. Their addresses were not listed. They are set to appear before a federal magistrate Thursday on charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 kilograms or more of marijuana.