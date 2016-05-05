Coons to Give Keynote Speech at Governor's Prayer Breakfast

DOVER, Del. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Chris Coons is taking a break from politics to do a little preaching.



Coons was scheduled to the give keynote address Thursday at the 56th annual Governor's Prayer Breakfast in Dover.



Gov. Jack Markell will join a host of other officials at the event, including state lawmakers, local elected officials, clerics and representatives of charitable organizations.



The theme of this year's breakfast is "Faith and Family."



Coons, who was elected to the Senate in 2010, holds a master's degree in ethics from Yale Divinity School, as well as a Yale law degree and undergraduate degrees in chemistry and political science.

