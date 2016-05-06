Baltimore Infant Dies from Severe Burns

BALTIMORE (AP) - A one-month-old girl has died in Baltimore and her parents are being investigated after the infant sustained burns over 80 percent of her body.



Baltimore police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe says Elisha Lynn Watson was born March 29 and died Wednesday evening at MedStar Hospital.



Police found the infant unresponsive when they arrived at about 6 p.m. Wednesday at the South Baltimore home. Detectives interviewed the girl's parents, who haven't been identified.



Monroe says the girl's father told police the burning had occurred when he was trying to give the baby a bath.



No charges have been filed in the case. Monroe says the investigation is ongoing.

