DART Resort Transit Offers Early Weekend Bus Service in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- DART is kickstarting its Resort Transit service this season, providing weekend bus service three weeks early.

The new Route 202 begins operating on Saturdays and Sundays, May 7 – 22 every 30 minutes from 10 AM to 10 PM, between Rehoboth Park & Ride, Rehoboth Boardwalk, Tanger Outlets and Midway Shopping Center.

The early start-up will provide greater access to jobs, shopping, and entertainment until the daily Resort Transit begins operations on Thursday, May 26.

When the daily service ends on September 11, Route 202 will start back up on weekends through September 25. For the complete Route 202 schedule and bus stops, visit DartFirstState.com/Resort.

Free weekend parking is available at the Rehoboth Park & Ride May 7 – 22.

