Crews Respond to Small Fire at Lord Baltimore School

OCEAN VIEW, Del. - Fire crews responded to a small fire around Noon Friday at the Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View, Del.

Mark Steele,Assistant Superintendent for the Indian River School District, says the fire started in a hallway heating unit on the second floor and was quickly extinguished.

Steele says a school custodian did get a slight electrical shock when he opened the heating unit. The custodian was not injured and was checked out at the scene by first responders.

The Millville Volunteer Fire Department's chief says the custodian was the one to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

Students were temporarily evacuated to the school's playground but have since returned to classes.

