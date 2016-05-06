Charges Made for Neglect of Child on School Bus in Easton

EASTON, Md.- Two people have been charged after reports of child neglect on a school bus in Easton.

Easton police said that on April 18, officers responded to Parris Lane in Easton for a reported missing 10-year-old boy with special needs.

Police said it was learned that the child got on a Talbot County School Bus around 8:30 am. Investigators said the child, while on the bus misbehaved, and as a result the bus driver dropped off the child at the intersection of Lomax Street and Parris Lane. The driver told the child that he would be back in an half an hour to pick him back up. Police said the driver came back at around 9 a.m., and made contact with the child’s mother, however the mother was unaware that her son had been dropped off.

Due to the child’s condition the child should not have been allowed off the bus, police said.

Officers and employees of Talbot County Public Schools began a search for the child in the area and surrounding streets. Police said that a short time later it was learned that an Easton Utilities employee spotted a child matching the description near Rails to Trails and Chapel Road. The Easton Utilities employee reported that child looked lost and confused. Within minutes, police were notified that the child arrived at the Board of Education Office.

Officers said they went to the Board of Education Office, where they verified that the child was there, and that the child was in good health.

Detectives began an investigation into this matter. Police said the investigation revealed that the bus the child was assigned to, also had an adult aide on

there as well.

Police said that as a result of the investigation, on Friday, May 6, the driver, identified as 67-year-old Michael J. Prager of Preston, Md., and the aide, identified as 60-year-old Melodie L. Warner, also of Preston, were served criminal summons charging each with one count of neglect of a minor.