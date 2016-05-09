Delaware Bill Would Ban Sales of Cough Suppressant to Minors - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Bill Would Ban Sales of Cough Suppressant to Minors

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate is poised to vote this week on a bill banning sales of a popular cough suppressant to anyone under 18.
    
The legislation to be voted on Tuesday prohibits the sale of dextromethorphan, or DXM, to minors without a prescription.
    
The measure, which cleared the House unanimously last month, is aimed at youngsters who abuse DXM to get high.
    
Any business that sold dextromethorphan in violation of the legislation would receive a warning letter from the Office of Controlled Substances for the first violation. A second violation would result in a fine of up to $150, which could range up to $250 for third or subsequent violations.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices