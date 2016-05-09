Delaware Bill Would Ban Sales of Cough Suppressant to Minors

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate is poised to vote this week on a bill banning sales of a popular cough suppressant to anyone under 18.



The legislation to be voted on Tuesday prohibits the sale of dextromethorphan, or DXM, to minors without a prescription.



The measure, which cleared the House unanimously last month, is aimed at youngsters who abuse DXM to get high.



Any business that sold dextromethorphan in violation of the legislation would receive a warning letter from the Office of Controlled Substances for the first violation. A second violation would result in a fine of up to $150, which could range up to $250 for third or subsequent violations.