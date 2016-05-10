Bill Strikes Homosexuality as Misconduct for Divorce

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state House is set to vote on a bill that would remove homosexuality from the definition of misconduct that would serve as grounds for divorce.



The legislation to be voted on Tuesday strikes both "homosexuality" and "lesbianism" from the definition of marital misconduct.



The law defines misconduct as behavior by a spouse so destructive that a person filing for divorce could not reasonably be expected to continue in the relationship.



Other examples of such misconduct include adultery, bigamy, a criminal conviction that could result in imprisonment for a year or more, habitual drinking or drug use, and contracting a sexually transmitted disease.



Gov. Jack Markell signed legislation in 2013 legally recognizing same-sex marriage in Delaware.