Updated: Police ID Man Charged in Theft From Millville VFC

MILLVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police have released the name of a man they say admitted to using nearly $200,000 of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company's money for personal transactions.

Police on Thursday identified the man as 36-year-old Justin Oakley of Dagsboro, who turned himself into detectives on Tuesday. According to police, he told company officials back in May of 2015 that he had used company funds for personal transactions.

Authorities said Oakley's confession led the Delaware state auditor to complete a report, which showed Oakley made $190,433.61 in personal transactions while he was the acting treasurer for the fire company. Police said he held that position from Jan. 1, 2012 to June 30, 2015. Of the total amount, $144,000 was attributable to ATM and cash withdrawals, according to the audit.

Bob Powell of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company said the discovery was a blow to the whole company.

"We're at a low point," he said. "Obviously we're very disappointed. We're angry. And I would make this statement, too: the actions of this individual do not define the Millville Volunteer Fire Company."

The audit found that the fire company's accounting records were falsified to conceal the irregularities in the account balance.

Oakley was charged with theft over $100,000 and 100 counts of falsifying business records. Police said he was arraigned at JP3 and released after posting $12,500 secured bond.

Read the full report here.