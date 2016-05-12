Del. Division of Public Health Confirms 3 More Flu Deaths

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Division of Public Health has announced that three more people have died of flu-related complications.



This brings the total to six flu-related deaths during the 2015-2016 flu season. The DPH says the flu season is ongoing, so the number can still rise.



The deaths include two New Castle residents - a 69-year-old woman with swine flu and a 54-year-old man with influenza B - and a 42-year-old Sussex County woman.



All had pre-existing health conditions that made them more vulnerable to complications. The DPH says there was no evidence of any of them receiving a flu vaccine.



So far, there have been 2,064 lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Delaware.



Last year's flu season saw 28 flu-related deaths.

