5-Month-Old Girl Dies in Car Fire on Interstate 264

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A 5-month-old girl has died in a car fire on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach.



Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya tells news outlets that the infant was killed Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision.



Anaya says a Nissan Sentra broke down in the travel lane and was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. The Sentra spun around and collided with a transit bus before it caught on fire.



Three people were rescued and taken to a hospital. The 5-month-old girl died in the fire.



The girl's remains have been taken to the medical examiner's office in Norfolk for positive identification.