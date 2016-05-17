5-Month-Old Girl Dies in Car Fire on Interstate 264 - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

5-Month-Old Girl Dies in Car Fire on Interstate 264

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A 5-month-old girl has died in a car fire on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach.
    
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya tells news outlets that the infant was killed Monday afternoon after a three-vehicle collision.
    
Anaya says a Nissan Sentra broke down in the travel lane and was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. The Sentra spun around and collided with a transit bus before it caught on fire.
    
Three people were rescued and taken to a hospital. The 5-month-old girl died in the fire.
    
The girl's remains have been taken to the medical examiner's office in Norfolk for positive identification.

