Senate Approves Bill Strengthening Report of Campus Assaults

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate has unanimously approved a bill aimed at strengthening reporting of sexual assaults on college campuses.



The bill approved Wednesday requires employees of higher education institutions to offer to report sexual assault incidents to law enforcement officials if the alleged victim agrees. Lawmakers struck a previous version of the bill that required school officials to contact police regardless of the alleged victim's wishes.



School employees and police would also be required to tell alleged victims about their rights and about the availability of confidential medical, counseling and advocacy services.



Schools would be required to train all staff in the reporting requirements and to submit information each year regarding sexual assault reports and investigations.



The bill, which passed the House unanimously last month, now goes to Gov. Jack Markell.