State Program Permanently Preserving Farms in Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

State Program Permanently Preserving Farms in Delaware

Posted: Updated:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. (AP) - More than 120,000 acres of Delaware farmland have been permanently preserved through a state program.
    
The Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation has been protecting the state's agriculture by ensuring that the farms within the foundation stay farms forever.
    
The program has purchased farmers' development rights and placed a permanent agricultural conservation easement on the property.
    
Bob Garey, a famer who has been a part of the program since its inception, says he hopes other farmers join the program.
    
The program started its first round of easement purchases in 1996 and has since preserved farmland in New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties.
    
There are currently 825 permanently preserved farms in the state.
    

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices