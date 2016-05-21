Troopers Investigate Serious Crash in Lewes

LEWES, Del.- The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating a serious single vehicle crash which occurred last night west of Lewes.

Police say the initial investigation has determined that the crash occurred at approximately 8:57 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2016, as Troy Maull, 51, of Lewes, was operating a 2006 Buick Lucerne and was traveling in an eastbound direction on Fisher Road (CR 262) approaching the intersection of Hopkins Road (CR 286), 4.7 miles west of Lewes. For an unknown reason, Maull lost control of his vehicle and exited the north edge of the roadway, striking a concrete culvert. The Buick then became airborne and struck a utility pole and phone box. It then re-entered the roadway and overturned, causing Maull to be ejected from the car. Both Maull and his car then came to rest in the intersection of Fisher Road and Hopkins Road.



Police say Maull, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was treated at the scene by Sussex County Paramedics. He was then removed from the scene by ambulance and transported to the Beebe Medical Center before being airlifted to the Christiana Hospital Trauma Center, where he was admitted in critical condition.



This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Alcohol is being considered as a contributing factor in this crash.



The intersection of Fisher Road and Hopkins Road was closed for approximately 3 hours as the crash was investigated and cleared.

