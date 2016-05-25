Troopers Investigate Shooting at South Dover Apartment Complex - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Troopers Investigate Shooting at South Dover Apartment Complex

DOVER, Del.– Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning at the Alder Park Apartments in Dover.
 
Police said that at around 1 a.m. the Kent County Emergency Operations Center (9-1-1) began receiving calls about shots being fired near the “E” building of the apartment complex. Within one minute, a trooper arrived at the apartment complex, located at 51 Webbs Lane, and found a 25-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his lower extremity.  The victim was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he was being treated for the non-life-threatening injury.
 
No suspect information could be provided.
 
Anyone with information about this incident is is asked to contact Detective R. Wright at (302) 698-8429.  

