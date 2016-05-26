Del. Judge Says Dismissal of Beekeeper's Lawsuit Won't Fly

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a beekeeper who became allergic to bee venom after being stung hundreds of times while responding to a tractor-trailer accident.



Wednesday's ruling came in a lawsuit filed by Douglas Sanders, whose company helped with salvage efforts after a truck carrying millions of honeybees overturned on an interstate ramp near Newark in 2014.



Sanders, who had to quit work as a beekeeper after developing the allergy, sued the trucking company and truck driver, claiming that they were negligent in loading and transporting the bees. He also sued the pollination company that hired the tractor-trailer.



The defendants argued, among other things, that Sanders voluntarily assumed the risks associated with bee salvage operations and that they are thus not liable for his injuries.