Governor Asks Agencies to Trim Budgets

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe is asking state agencies to trim their spending because of lower-than-expected tax collections.



McAuliffe's chief of staff Paul Reagan sent a letter Monday to agency heads saying the state is likely to have a smaller surplus going into the new fiscal year that starts July 1.



The letter asks agencies to make a voluntary pledge to put their unspent funds from the current fiscal year "toward any potential general fund budget reductions" in the upcoming fiscal year.



If revenue collections do not speed up in the next month, it could delay a pay raise for state employees.