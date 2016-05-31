At Least 5 Hurt in North Baltimore Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

At Least 5 Hurt in North Baltimore Shooting

(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

BALTIMORE (AP) - Police say at least five people have non-life-threatening injuries after a Memorial Day shooting in north Baltimore.
    
Police say it happened Monday afternoon in the 500 block of East 43rd Street. Television station WJZ-TV reports police say the victims were cooking out when a suspect opened fire on them from a vehicle and that a 30-year-old man was believed to be the intended target.
    
Police did not immediately release additional information or say what may have led to the shooting.

