At Least 5 Hurt in North Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) - Police say at least five people have non-life-threatening injuries after a Memorial Day shooting in north Baltimore.



Police say it happened Monday afternoon in the 500 block of East 43rd Street. Television station WJZ-TV reports police say the victims were cooking out when a suspect opened fire on them from a vehicle and that a 30-year-old man was believed to be the intended target.



Police did not immediately release additional information or say what may have led to the shooting.