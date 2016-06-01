Delaware Officials Seek Happy Chicken Pictures

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware residents have a little less than a month to enter their pictures of happy chickens in the Delaware Department of Agriculture's photo contest.



The department is asking residents to submit their best poultry photos to the 2016 Happy and Healthy Chickens Photo Contest.



The top image will be published in the 2017 Delaware Agriculture Calendar. Winners in each age category will get a poultry-related prize package.



The deadline to submit to the contest is June 24. Photos have to be in a digital format and submitted electronically. They also have to have been taken in Delaware. Residents can submit up to three entries.