Troopers Investigate Robbery of Canterbury Shore Stop

FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police are looking for a man wanted for robbing the Canterbury Shore Stop in Felton early Wednesday morning.

Troopers said the crime happened at around 2:30 a.m. when a man entered the convenience store located at 8953 South DuPont Highway. He approached the male employee at the counter with a dark colored jacket draped over his arm and demanded cash. The clerk complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said the suspect then ran from the business and entered a tan or gold pickup truck and drove east on Irish Hill Road. The male employee was uninjured.

The suspect was described as white, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, wearing a light blue baseball hat, white shirt, khaki shorts, black sneakers, and possibly armed with an unknown type weapon concealed under a black jacket. He may be driving a tan or gold in color Chevrolet S10 pickup truck with unknown registration.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Dear at (302) 698-8540.