Virginia Tourism Revenues Increase to $23 Billion in 2015

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Terry McAuliffe says Virginia tourism revenues increased more than 2 percent last year over 2014.



McAuliffe says tourism generated $23 billion in revenues in 2015. That's up 2.3 percent from the previous year.



The Democratic governor says the tourism industry supported 222,600 jobs in Virginia last year, which is an increase of 5,700 jobs from the previous year.



McAuliffe says 41 million people from across the country visited Virginia last year. Domestic travelers spent $63 million per day in the state.