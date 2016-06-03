13-year-old Arrested for Knife Threat

HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police have arrested a 13-year-old boy accused threatening to stab several other young people with a knife.

Police said that officers on patrol Thursday were called to a home on the first block of East Street for a report of a disorderly person with a knife.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene, they met with several juveniles, who were present along with the 13-year-old suspect.

During the course of the investigation, the officers were able to review footage recorded by one of the witnesses on a cellphone. Police said the officers determined that the suspect and several other juveniles were playing basketball when an argument broke out. The suspect then assaulted one victim and threatened another victim, according to police. They said the suspect then went into a home and came back outside with a large kitchen knife and threatened to stab other victims.

Police said the suspect also punctured a hole in a basketball belonging to one of the victims.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with with three counts of aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening, offensive touching and criminal mischief under $1,500. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released to the custody of a parent after receiving $8,500 unsecured bond.