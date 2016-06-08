Del. Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Suspect

CHESWOLD, Del.- Delaware State Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of inappropriately touching two women in Cheswold.



Police said the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, June 2, as a 54-year-old woman had just checked out at a register at the Walmart located at 36 Jerome Drive. Police said that is when a man began following the female out of the store and began a conversation with her. Police said that at one point, as the female was facing away from the man, he reached into his pants and pulled out his penis, pressing up against her and startling her. The man then runs from the area in a tan/gold colored SUV with possible Delaware registration, troopers said.

Police said a further investigation revealed that the same man had placed his hand on the back of a 31-year-old female as she was checking out approximately 20 minutes earlier. The woman was offended by his actions and told him to keep his hands to himself before the two went their separate ways, investigators said.



Police said the suspect depicted in the surveillance images is described as white, between the ages of 30-40, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-11, wearing a black and white head cover, blue/green shirt, dark pants, and sneakers. He may be operating a tan/gold colored SUV with possible Delaware registration.



Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. J. Lloyd at (302) 698-8434. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."