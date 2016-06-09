Dover Police Investigate Burglary at Vape Shop

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary at a local vape shop.

Police said the burglary happened between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the SS Vape Shop located at 1030 Forrest Ave., Suite 118.

Police say the suspect forced entry into the business and once inside, stole a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance video revealed that the suspect is a skinny black male, wearing dark clothing, and a cloth-like material covering his face, and gloves.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.