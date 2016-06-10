Judge Rejects Speedy Trial Argument in 2005 Murder Case

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A judge has refused to dismiss felony murder charges against two men accused of killing a New Castle County man in 2005.



Angelo Panaccione was killed just hours before he was to testify against William Brown, who had been charged with burglarizing his home.



Brown and another man, Earl Harris, were indicted for murder in 2012. At the time, both men were serving time in other states, with Brown scheduled to be released later this summer and Harris in 2022.



The defendants argued that the murder charges should be dropped because their rights to a speedy trial had been violated.



The judge recently rejected that argument, noting that they did not raise their speedy trial claim until earlier this year and never asked to return to Delaware to face trial.

