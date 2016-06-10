Rehoboth Beach Meters Now Take Plastic

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Hundreds of parking meters in Rehoboth Beach have been upgraded to take credit cards as an alternative to piles of quarters.



Rehoboth Beach City Manager Sharon Lynn says that about 45 percent of drivers chose to pay with their credit cards over quarters over the Memorial Day weekend, which was the first big test of the revised parking system.



Card users have to pay a flat, 50-cent surcharge to use plastic.



Visitors can also still pay with the phone app ParkMobile. Lynn says exact statistics on use of the app over the Memorial Day weekend weren't immediately available.



Parking is the single largest source of revenue in the city's municipal budget, with metered parking costing $2.00 per hour.



