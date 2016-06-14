Defense to Review Information from State in Officer Trial

BALTIMORE (AP) - The defense team for an officer facing a murder charge stemming from the death of a 25-year-old black man in custody will determine whether to file motions after the state was forced to turn over a packet of information to them.



Forty-six-year-old Caesar Goodson, who is black, is charged with second-degree murder stemming from Freddie Gray's death. Gray died in 2015, a week after he suffered a critical spinal injury in Goodson's van. Goodson's trial began Thursday.



Last week Baltimore Circuit Judge Barry Williams admonished the state for failing to disclose information to Goodson's defense team and gave prosecutors until Monday to turn over anything that could be considered helpful to the defense. On Monday, prosecutors produced a packet.



Testimony will resume Tuesday