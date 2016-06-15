Millsboro Man Faces Felony DUI Charge

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A 52-year-old Millsboro man has been charged with his third offense DUI after a Rehoboth Beach police officer stopped him for driving with a revoked license.



Rehoboth Beach police said that on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m.,an officer patrolling in the area of Rehoboth Avenue and First Street observed Dana K. Hinton operating a white Jeep Wrangler with Delaware registration plates. The officer stopped Hinton after identifying him as having a revoked driver's license.

Police said upon initially contacting Hinton, the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and Hinton showed signs of impairment. Hinton was administered standardized field sobriety test during which he showed additional signs of impairment. Hinton was taken into custody, a blood analysis search warrant was obtained and he was transported to Beebe Healthcare where a blood draw was performed, police said.



Hinton was arrested and charged with one count of third offense driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, one count of driving while suspended or revoked, and one count of failure to have insurance identification in possession.



Hinton was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $2501.00 secured bail.