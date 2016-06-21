"Operation Broken Heart" Yields 46 Arrests in Maryland

MARYLAND- Maryland’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made 46 arrests while participating in “Operation Broken Heart,” a nationwide, two-month initiative targeting offenders of child sexual exploitation.

Police say the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was one of 61 task forces included in “Operation Broken Heart III”, a two-month initiative. Members from the Maryland ICAC worked throughout April and May, initiating 198 investigations. Investigators executed 86 search warrants with 46 arrests. There were also three public outreach sessions, which reached more than 700 people.

Police said the coordinated effort by law enforcement represents more than 3,000 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies with the purpose of arresting child predators, along with internet safety education and outreach. During the Operation, investigators educated over 2,300 individuals during 37

educational programs.

The Maryland ICAC Task Force is comprised of police agencies statewide. It concentrated on those offenders who possess, manufacture, and distribute child pornography and who engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes. They also targeted crimes including child prostitution, and violators traveling abroad to sexually abuse foreign children.