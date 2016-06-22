Updated: Police Release Image of Man Who Robbed Ellendale Dollar General

ELLENDALE, Del.- Authorities have released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Ellendale late Tuesday night.



Delaware State Police said that shortly before 10 p.m., an unknown man armed with a handgun entered the Dollar General at 18036 Beach Highway, armed with a handgun. Troopers said the man approached a male and a female employee at the counter and demanded cash. After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber ran out of the store and ran in a westerly direction.

Police said the employees were not injured.

The robber was additionally described as 6-foot-tall, 150-160 pounds, wearing all dark colored clothing and a dark colored mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Doughty at (302) 752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."

