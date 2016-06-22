Drug Arrests Made at Firefly Music Festival

DOVER, Del.- Dover police say members of the department's Drugs, Vice, and Organized Crime Unit arrested several people Friday following undercover operations on the property of Dover Speedway, host of the Firefly Music Festival.

Police said officers observed two men, later identified as Michael Parker and Kevin Christmas, both of Philadelphia, conduct hand-to-hand transactions in a camping lot. According to police, an undercover officer was able to purchase one capsule of "Molly" (MDPV) from the suspects. A short time later the suspects were taken into custody without incident. Police said they discovered 87 capsules of Molly, 33 pills containing LSD, 114.9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 40.7 grams of cocaine, 4.9 grams of marijuana and 1,472 doses of LSD.

In addition to these two arrests, the Dover Police Department arrested two other men on drug charges in a separate incident.

Christmas was charged with the following offenses and ordered held on $93,000 secured bond:

-Possession of cocaine (Tier 5 Qty)

-Possession with intent to deliver LSD (Tier 4 Qty)

-Possession of LSD (Tier 5 QTY)

-Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (bathsalts)

-Possession of bath salts (Tier 5 Qty)

-Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (Tier 4 Qty)

-Possession with intent to deliver magic mushrooms (Psilocybin)

- Two counts of second-degree conspiracy

- Possession of marijuana

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

- Three counts of delivery of controlled substance

Parker was charged with the following offenses and ordered held on $70,500 secured bond:

-Possession of cocaine (Tier 5 Qty)

-Possession with intent to deliver LSD (Tier 4 Qty)

-Possession of LSD (Tier 5 QTY)

-Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (Bathsalts)

-Possession of bath salts (Tier 5 Qty)

-Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (Tier 4 Qty)

-Possession with intent to deliver magic mushrooms (Psilocybin)

- Two counts of second-degree conspiracy

- Possession of marijuana

Police said Javier Tapia, of Johnson City, Tenn., was arrested after selling MDMA/Ecstasy to an undercover officer. Police say that once taken into custody, officers discovered he was in possession of marijuana, Xanax pill, LSD, and 4 doses of MDMA.

Tapia was charged with the following offenses and released on $11,500 unsecured bond:

-Delivery of controlled substance (MDMA)

-Possession with intent to deliver MDMA/ecstasy

-Possession of marijuana

-Possession of controlled substance w/o Rx

-Possession of LSD

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said 29-year-old Percell Gray, of Dover, was also arrested after selling drugs to an undercover officer. He was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (Oxycodone) after selling three pills to an undercover officer. He was ordered held on $1,230 cash bond.

Fifty-two-year-old Robert Stanard, of Philadelphia, was arrested on drug-related charges. Police said officers working extra security details at the Firefly Music Festival contacted Standard due to suspicious behavior. According to police, the officers saw a clear baggie coming out of his pocket in plain view. Officers said when they checked, Standard was found to be in possession of 91 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 32 grams of cocaine. He was arrested and ordered held on $20,000 bond for the following charges:

-Possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms (Tier 4 Qty)

-Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

-Possession of drug paraphernalia