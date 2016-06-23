Teen Injured in Magnolia House Fire

MAGNOLIA, Del.- Authorities are investigating a Thursday morning house fire in Magnolia that left a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze was reported shortly after 7 a.m. at a home located on the unit block of Orange Street, Paris Villa. The Magnolia Fire Company arrived on the scene with smoke pouring from the one story house. Firefighters entered the burning home and rescued the teen.

Deputy fire marshals are on the scene searching for the fire's origin and cause. The victim was rushed to the Kent General Hospital in critical condition after suffering from smoke inhalation.



Officials said heavy fire damage is estimated at $25,000.