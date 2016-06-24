Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency for Alleghany County

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's governor has declared a state of emergency in Alleghany County and Covington after severe weather and flooding.



Gov. Terry McAuliffe tweeted Thursday night that a state of emergency has been declared, allowing state agencies to bypass some time-consuming procedures to quickly help local governments.



The Virginia Department of Transportation warns that more than a dozen Alleghany County roads are closed Friday morning due to flooding and there are reports of downed trees and utility lines. Dominion Power reports about 1,700 customers without power statewide.



The National Weather Service reports that about 4.75 inches of rain were measured in the Eagle Rock area of Botetourt County in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. Friday. About 4 inches was reported in the Dunlap Creek area near Covington in Alleghany County.

