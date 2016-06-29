Update: Boy Dies After Nearly Drowning in Wicomico Creek

DELMAR, Md. - A 7-year-old boy found floating in a creek near the Wicomico County Tourist Information Center last week has now died.

Jyrah Brown's sister Jennifer told WBOC that the boy died on June 30 at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. She said last week over the phone that he had been unresponsive since he was flown from Peninsula Regional Medical Center on June 27, the day of the near drowning.

According to Jennifer Brown, Jyrah was at the tourist center that day with a group from Dove Pointe, where his father works. She says Jyrah, who is non-verbal, had been on the playground with other children and Dove Pointe staff members before he somehow ended up in the water.

Jennifer tells WBOC Jyrah was unaccounted for between five and 10 minutes before a staff member discovered him lying in the water and pulled him out. She says the staff member performed CPR on the boy, which stabilized him enough for first responders to work on him.

According to Jennifer, Jyrah was initially taken to PRMC and then flown to Children's National due to the severity of his condition.

The incident remains under investigation.