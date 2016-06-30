Salisbury Mayor Announces First Meeting of Youth Development Advisory Committee

SALISBURY, Md.– The first meeting of Salisbury’s new Youth Development Advisory Committee will take place Thursday evening, June 30, at the Greater Salisbury Committee Building, according to Salisbury Mayor Jake Day's office.

Members of the new committee were unanimously approved by the City Council at its May 23 session. They will be tasked with advising the mayor on youth development and enrichment initiatives, including the city’s new summer youth employment program, and the creation and programming of community centers in the coming years.

Committee members were recommended by the mayor based upon their experience as educators, mentors, and community leaders.

“The Youth Development Advisory Committee’s input will be essential as we move forward with the youth initiatives laid out in the Mayor’s Budget Message. I’m excited to hear their ideas,” Day said in a release. “We have an opportunity today to save our kids and help them to achieve great things right here. It will take a broad community coalition to make that happen – and tonight represents the first gathering of that coalition.”

For more information on the Youth Development Advisory Committee, contact the mayor’s office at (410) 548-3100.