Two Men Arrested for Fight in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police say officers arrested two men for assault after a video of a fight was posted on social media.

Police said that shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, June 26, officers responded to the 900 block of Snow Hill Road for reports of a fight. Once there, officers were unable to locate any victims, witnesses, or evidence of an assault.

According to police, on the following day investigators were made aware of a video posted on social media that showed two men fighting. Detectives reviewed the video and confirmed that two men were engaged in a fight the previous evening in the 900 block of Snow Hill Road. Investigators said they were able to identify the men as 18-year-old Elijah Dutton Fooks, of Salisbury, and 31-year-old Marcus Lee Smiley, of Fruitland. Both men acknowledged their role in the fight, police said.

Fooks and Smiley both received minor injuries during the incident, according to investigators.

On Thursday, June 30, both suspects were arrested for assault and turned over to the custody of Wicomico County Central Booking.