Ellendale Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Fleeing from Police

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Mitchell L. Fluitt, 24, of Ellendale, Del. was arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and resisting arrest when he fled from his vehicle as a Rehoboth Beach Police officer attempted to stop him for speeding on Thursday night.



Police say on Thursday at around 11:50pm, the officer was running stationary radar on Bayard Avenue in the area of Rodney Street when Fluitt passed her driving a blue Ford Taurus with Delaware registration at a speed of 58 MPH in a 25 MPH residential district. The officer pursued Fluitt as he turned onto Robinson Drive and attempted to elude the officer by making another quick turn onto Blackstone Avenue, which is a one way street. Fluitt drove his vehicle in the wrong direction and after parking the vehicle against a tree fled the area on foot.



Police say officers made contact with a passenger from the vehicle and were able to confirm Fluitt’s identity from items left inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle officers located a scale, paraphernalia, and prescription pills in addition to marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms packaged for sale.

Officers were able to take Fluitt into custody when he returned to the scene attempting to report that his vehicle had been stolen from the Rusty Rudder in Dewey Beach.



Fluitt was arrested and charged with 2 felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 1 count of possession of any prescription drug that is not a controlled substance without a prescription, 1 count of resisting arrest, 4 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, 1 count of failure to have insurance identification in possession, 1 count of failure to have registration card in possession, 1 count of driving the wrong way on a one way road, 1 count of turning without giving proper signal, and 1 count of speed in excess of 25 MPH in a residential district.



Fluitt was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3254.00 secured bail.