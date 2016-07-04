Dover Fireworks Canceled, Rescheduled

DOVER, Del.- Dover's Fourth of July afternoon and evening outdoor events - parade, concerts, children's activities and the fireworks show are being canceled due to the forecast of rain and possible thunderstorms.

The city of Dover says the decision has been made out of concern for the safety of the audience, the clear weather needed not only to shoot the fireworks but to set them up through the day.

The fireworks show will be rescheduled for September 3, the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, and the event committee will work to restore other activities as well. A full schedule of events for September 3 will be announced in August.