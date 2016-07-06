Salisbury Couple Arrested After Domestic Dispute - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Couple Arrested After Domestic Dispute

SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities say two people have been arrested after reports of a domestic dispute at their home in Salisbury.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office reported that on July 4, a deputy responded to a reported domestic-related altercation in the 800 block of East Road.

Investigators said Kevin L. Jones, 42, and Lora L. Godwin, 26, got into a dispute that turned physical when Godwin allegedly hit Jones with a baseball bat. It was then reported that Jones used the same bat to hit Godwin, authorities said. 

Investigators said the deputy observed injuries that supported a mutual assault. 

Police say the deputy arrested both Jones and Godwin for second-degree assault. Both were detained in the Wicomico County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond each.

