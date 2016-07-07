Toaster Blamed for Easton Bob Evans Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Toaster Blamed for Easton Bob Evans Fire

EASTON, Md.- Investigators say a faulty toaster is to blame for a May fire that caused $3.5 million in damage to the Bob Evans restaurant in Easton. 

Officials with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said the fire originated in the kitchen area of the structure due to a malfunction within a toaster.  It was typical practice to leave the toaster plugged in and on after business hours, according to investigators.

The fire burned inside of the restaurant for over an hour prior to any notification to the local fire departments, authorities said. 

The two-alarm fire at the Bob Evans, located at 8957 Ocean Gateway, occurred in the early morning hours of May 14.

