Hogan Appoints New Head of Department of General Services

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed a new secretary of the Maryland Department of General Services.



The governor named Ellington Churchill to the post on Tuesday.



The department manages and maintains state facilities. It also procures supplies and equipment for state agencies.



Churchill has been deputy secretary of Housing and Community Development since September of last year.



Before joining the Hogan administration, Churchill was a project manager for Lewis Contractors, a construction management company, from 1994 to 2006. From 2006 to 2010, he was a senior project manager at the Maryland branch of Liberty Property Trust, a developer of industrial and commercial office space. He returned to Lewis Contractors in 2010.



Hogan announced that Gail Bassette resigned as head of the department earlier this month.