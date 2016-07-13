Threat at Cambridge Police Department

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A Cambridge man has been arrested following accusations that he made a threat to the city's police department.

Police said that on Tuesday, July 12, a deputy with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, who is retired from the Cambridge Police Department, received a text message from Matthew Russell Collins. The text message implied his intention to attack the Cambridge Police Headquarters building and kill a member of the administrative staff, according to police.

Police said the threat was investigated and the Sheriff's Office, Dorchester County State's Attorney's Office and members of the Cambridge Police Department determined the threat was credible.

According to police, a detective from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office consulted with Dorchester County State’s Attorney William Jones and a charging document was issued by the Dorchester County District Court charging Collins with making a threat of mass violence and second-degree assault.

Collins was arrested without incident and transported to the Sheriff’s Office for processing and was ordered held on $125,000 bond.