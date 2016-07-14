Lewes Woman Arrested for Leaving Toddler Alone in Hot Car

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 34-year-old Lewes woman accused of leaving her 2-year-old son alone in a hot parked car.

Police said troopers were called to the Dollar General located at 1549 Savannah Road, Friday July 8, at around 4:45 p.m. to check the welfare of a small child alone in a parked car. Troopers dsaid upon their arrival, two people that called 9-1-1 had already removed the 2-year-old boy from the unlocked car after he was observed belted in his car seat with the windows shut and the engine off.

Once removed, EMS arrived and checked the boy for any injuries he was transported to Beebe Healthcare where he was treated for dehydration and released to a family member. The temperature that day reached a high of 94 degrees, police said.

According to police, Nicole J. Eames, 34 of Lewes, was located inside the store and it was determined through the investigation that she had been operating her vehicle under the influence of a prescription drug and may have left the young child in the car for more than an hour.

Eames was charged with first-degree reckless endangering and driving under the influence of a drug. She was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond with a stipulation of no unsupervised contact with her son.