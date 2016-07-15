Riverview Park Boating Access Lot to Close Temporarily - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Riverview Park Boating Access Lot to Close Temporarily

LAUREL, Del. – The parking lot at the Riverview Boating Access Area in Laurel will be closed, weather permitting, on Monday morning, July 18 according to DNREC.

The closure is to allow contractors to re-stripe the parking lot.
 
During this time, the parking lot and boat ramp will be closed, but are expected to reopen in early afternoon.

